Bhubaneswar, Nov 10 (PTI) Masked men looted Rs 1.73 crore from an ATM cash van in Odisha's Cuttack district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at Godijharia News road in the district's Athgarh area, they added.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Underwent Plastic Surgery? Russian President’s Swollen Cheeks Fuel Cosmetic Surgery Rumours.

According to police, around 10 armed men stopped the cash van using an SUV and motorcycles and looted it.

"We were returning after loading cash in an ATM machine at Godijharia when an SUV stopped in front of us. Eight to 10 masked men carrying pistols and sharp weapons threatened us and snatched my rifle. Then they took the cash trunk and fled from the spot," said Ranjan Kumar Dehury, the van's security guard.

Also Read | DCPCR Dismisses Allegation of Misusing Government Funds As 'Mala Fide', Says Delhi LG VK Suxena Has 'No Jurisdiction' Over Its Functioning.

Cash loader Sanjay Swain said the criminals also took away their mobile phones after snatching the cash box.

There were four persons in the cash van including the driver, two security personnel and a cash loader, police said.

After getting information, Cuttack (rural) SP Mihir Panda and other police officers rushed to the spot and started investigations.

"We have formed three teams to arrest the criminals. We have sealed entry and exit points at different locations. We are also in touch with police in neighbouring districts," the SP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)