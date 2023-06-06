Gurugram, Jun 6 (PTI) Three armed men allegedly robbed a driver of his cab at gunpoint near Manesar, police said on Tuesday.

Cab driver Deepak, in his complaint, alleged that in the early hours of Monday, he picked up the three men from near IFFCO Chowk, they said.

They asked him to drop them to Manesar. When the vehicle reached a deserted place they asked him to stop. The men snatched Deepak's car keys and kidnapped him at gunpoint, the man alleged.

The accused took the driver to Rewari, switched off his phone and threw the SIM card away. Later, they dropped him at some place and fled with the cab, police said.

An FIR was registered against three unknown robbers under section 392 (robbery) of the IPC and section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at sector 29 police station, they said.

“We are exploring the footage of all CCTV cameras from IFFCO Chowk to Manesar and Rewari routes to identify the accused. They will be arrested soon,” SHO (sector 29) Pawan Malik said.

