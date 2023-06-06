Mumbai, June 6: Following the footsteps of Indian philanthropists such as Azim Premji, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, and Rohini and Nandan Nilekani, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath has recently joined an organization called The Giving Pledge. With this, he committed to donating the majority of his wealth to the charity organisation founded by Bill Gates and Warren Buffet. Nithin Kamath, after joining the noble cause, has become the fourth and the youngest business leader in India to sign the pledge.

Kamath, in a statement, conveyed his gratitude for becoming a member of The Giving Pledge and emphasised his commitment to fostering a positive global impact. Despite his youth, he strongly believes in the organization's objective of establishing a fairer society, which resonates deeply with his personal values and ambitions. “As a young philanthropist, I am writing to express my gratitude whilst joining the Giving Pledge. Despite my age, I am committed to positively impacting the world and believe that the foundation's mission of creating a more equitable society aligns with my values and aspirations,” said Kamath. Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Viral Instagram Post For Father-In-Law; Says, 'Being Content is The Only Way to True Freedom'.

The Giving Pledge Welcomes Nithin Kamath:

Kamath received a warm welcome into The Giving Pledge community, which recently commemorated its 13th gathering. At this event, participants exchanged insights and ideas on enhancing the efficiency and influence of their philanthropic endeavours. The esteemed group of The Giving Pledge consists of 241 philanthropists hailing from 29 countries. Manushi Chhillar Is Dating Businessman Nikhil Kamath – Reports.

What Is The Giving Pledge?

Founded by Warren Buffett and Bill Gates in 2010, The Giving Pledge is an initiative aimed at inspiring affluent individuals and families to make a pledge to donate a minimum of 50% of their wealth to charitable endeavours either during their lifetime or through their wills. It serves as a campaign to encourage and motivate philanthropic generosity among the wealthy, fostering a culture of giving back and creating a significant impact on greater causes.

Kamath, who co-founded Zerodha, also has his hands in ventures such as Gruhas, a platform for private investments, the hedge fund True Beacon, which manages the wealth of ultra-high net worth individuals (HNIs) in India, the fintech incubator Rainmatter, and the Rainmatter Foundation, which supports non-profit organizations focused on climate-related issues.

