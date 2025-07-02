Morena (MP), July 2 (PTI) Unidentified persons allegedly looted cash and jewellery from the house of a woman sarpanch by holding her and family members hostage at gunpoint in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

Hours after the crime, police arrested one of the robbers and raided the houses of relatives of two suspects.

Four armed robbers barged into the house of Alapur village sarpanch Manju Yadav at around 1.30 am on Tuesday. Yadav, her husband Rajkumar Yadav, and their two children were present in the house.

Rajkumar Yadav, who is associated with the BJP, claimed some robbers waited outside.

Yadav said that when he tried to call the police, the robbers pointed a gun at him, and tied all members of the family present in the house.

They fled with jewellery worth Rs 1 crore, Rs 50 lakh cash kept for land registration, and a 12-bore gun kept in the house, he claimed.

Jaura police station in-charge Udaybhan Singh said a case has been registered under various sections of the BNS including dacoity.

"This is a serious matter, we will solve it very soon," Morena Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh said after inspecting the crime scene on Wednesday.

