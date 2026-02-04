New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The South Western Air Command (SWAC) said that the Indian Air Force provided aid to the Republic of Korea Air Force contingent comprising of nine T-50B aircraft of the Black Eagles Aerobatic Team and one C-130 as it made transit halt at Jamnagar.

In a post on X, SWAC said, "IAF provided full support towards landing and technical facilities, including customs and immigration to Republic of Korea Air Force contingent comprising of nine T-50B aircraft of the Black Eagles Aerobatic Team and one C-130. The contingent made a transit halt at Air Force Station Jamnagar from 31 Jan to 01 Feb 26, enroute to Saudi Arabia for participation in World Defence Show 2026. IAF wishes the team safe flying and happy landings. Jai Hind."

https://x.com/SWAC_IAF/status/2018705867206795662?s=20

Founded by Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Military Industries, World Defence Show 2026 will showcase the Future of Defence Integration through technological developments from around the globe. Connect with the international defence community and experience a wealth of unique networking, world-class show features and dynamic live demonstrations.

World Defense Show in its third edition, is set to unfold from February 8 to 12, held under the Royal Patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Delivering an array of enhanced show features, WDS 2026 will proudly be inaugurated by His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Defense Minister and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of GAMI.

The World Defense Show, a unique platform for the global defence industry to network, form partnerships, exchange expertise, and uncover groundbreaking innovations.

In 2024, they hosted 773 exhibitors, welcomed 441 official delegations from 116 countries, attracted 106,000 trade visitors, and facilitated 26 billion Saudi Riyals in deals. These achievements stand as a testament to the Kingdom's strategic geographic position, and its robust international standing in the defense industry. (ANI)

