Jammu, Feb 8 (PTI) A 2010-batch IAS officer, suspended a year ago in an arms licensing case, was on Monday reinstated by the Jammu and Kashmir government following recommendations of a review committee, an official order said.

Kumar Rajeev Ranjan was placed under suspension in February last year after he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with issuance of a large number of arms licences on the basis of forged documents.

“As recommended by the review committee, constituted on September 22 last year, suspension of Ranjan is revoked and he is reinstated with immediate effect,” the order issued by General Administration Department read.

However, it said his period of suspension shall be decided separately.

Consequent upon the above, the order said, Ranjan is posted as additional secretary to the government's revenue department.

He will also hold the charge of additional chief executive officer of the Jammu and Kashmir land records management agency in addition to his own duties, the order issued by the order of the Lieutenant Governor said.

Last year, the CBI had arrested Ranjan and Itrit Hussain Rafiqui in connection with the arms licensing case.

During the CBI's investigation, the alleged role of Ranjan and Rafiqui, who held the position of district magistrate of Kupwara from 2015 to 2016 and 2013 to 2015, respectively, had surfaced.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)