Mathura, Jan 20 (PTI) A large numbers of arms were recovered from a factory unearthed at Daulatpur village in the Goverdhan area here, police said on Thursday.

“Eight country-made pistols, one gun, a large number of partially made arms and 16 live cartridges were recovered,” SSP Gaurav Grover said.

He said in a drive against criminals, material used in the making of arms was also recovered from the village.

An accused has been identified as Tahir, who is on the run.

