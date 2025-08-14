Jorhat (Assam) [India], August 14 (ANI): Director General and Colonel Commandant of Army Air Defence, Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D'Cunha, visited Misa Camp and Bhalukmara in Assam from August 11 to 13 to assess operational readiness.

During the visit, he interacted with personnel across all ranks, praising their high standards of training, administration and innovative methods in meeting operational goals.

Lt Gen D'Cunha also addressed the evolving complexities of air defence warfare, underscoring the need for integrated deployment of Army Air Defence systems to counter diverse threats, including unmanned aerial systems.

Ahead of the 79th Independence Day celebrations, the Indian Army on Thursday launched the 'Kahaniyaan Jeet se Aage ki' Beyond Medals and Glory, a compelling digital storytelling series highlighting the inspiring journeys of soldier-athletes who serve the nation on the battlefield and in the sporting arena.

This exclusive series, to be released on the Indian Army Sports and Adventure social media handles, will showcase personal stories of resolve, discipline, and triumph.

According to the Indian Army, each episode will delve into the dual life of these extraordinary individuals as fearless soldiers and elite athletes, representing India on global platforms, from military championships to international sporting events.

The series aims to celebrate the unwavering spirit of the Indian soldier, emphasising the values of perseverance, patriotism, and excellence in every field. It brings to light the dedication, sacrifice and the journeys of the athletes of the Indian Army that make the country proud. (ANI)

