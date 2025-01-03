Hyderabad, Jan 3 (PTI) A Captain working with AMC (Army Medical Corps) died after accidentally falling off from the balcony of his fourth floor flat here, police said on Friday.

Shankar Raj Kumar (in his 30s) had returned home from Lucknow to celebrate the new year and was standing in the balcony at about 12.45pm on January 2, a police release said.

Also Read | 'HMPV Outbreak' in China: Indian Health Officials Say 'No Need To Worry' Amid 'Rise' in COVID-Like Human Metapneumovirus.

His wife and maid rushed out when they heard a sound and found him on the ground floor with blood all around.

The wife rushed the captain to a private hospital with the help of neighbours where he succumbed in the evening .

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 34 Senior Superintending Engineer and Other Posts of IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2025 at iitk.ac.in, Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

Police suspect Kumar slipped and fell off the ledge and there was no foul play.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)