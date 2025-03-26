Hyderabad, Mar 26 (PTI) Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday visited the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) at Secunderabad here.

During his visit, he was briefed on the institution's comprehensive training curriculum designed to produce the best battle-ready technicians for the Indian Army, a defence release said.

MCEME Commandant Lieutenant General Neeraj Varshney provided an in-depth overview of skill development initiatives in niche emerging technologies and hands-on training aimed at enhancing the operational effectiveness of the Indian Army in battles, it said.

During the visit, General Dwivedi toured various faculties in the institution, observed the modern labs and infrastructure and appreciated the numerous innovative projects undertaken at MCEME to achieve self-reliance.

He commended the capabilities of EME technicians in key domains such as Counter Drones, Autonomous Robotics, Quantum Technology and Artificial Intelligence.

General Dwivedi was highly impressed with the advances made by MCEME and lauded its efforts in fostering a professional outlook to ensure the Indian Army remains future-ready, the release added.

In another event, General Dwivedi, was presented with two distinguished books: “Shooting Straight” by Air Vice Marshal Arjun Subramaniam (Retd) and “The Army in Me” by Colonel Bhupinder Singh Chib.

Speaking on the occasion, General Dwivedi appreciated the literary contributions, highlighting their significance in preserving the ethos of the armed forces.

“These books are not just narratives; they are testaments to the indomitable spirit of our armed forces. They will serve as guiding beacons for future generations of warriors, instilling in them the principles of leadership, sacrifice, and dedication to duty,” he said, according to another defence release.

At another event, at Secunderabad Cantonment, General Dwivedi, conferred the Veterans Achievers Award upon four distinguished veterans in recognition of their outstanding contributions to society.

The award recipients, Lieutenant Colonel Rajiv Sisaudia (Retd), Major G Shiva Kiran (Retd), Captain Bandi Venu (Retd), and Naik Lingala Jagan Reddy (Retd), have demonstrated exceptional commitment to social service and nation-building beyond their military careers, a separate defence release said.

