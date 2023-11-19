New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Sunday embarked on an official visit to the Republic of Korea with an aim to further reinforce the "robust defence ties" between the two nations, officials said.

During his visit, he will hold a bilateral meeting with his South Korean counterpart, and pay homage to fallen heroes at a War Memorial, they said.

"Gen Pande proceeded on an official visit to the Republic of Korea today. The aim of the visit is to further reinforce the robust defence ties between the two nations," a senior official said.

The visit commences on November 20, a momentous day in the history of India-South Korea relations, the officials said.

On November 20, 1950, the 60 Para Field Ambulance of the Indian Army had landed in Busan in South Korea to provide much-needed medical support during the Korean War.

The itinerary of the Indian Army chief includes interactions with the senior military leadership of the Republic of Korea and visits to defence formations and establishments.

The key highlights of the tour include a bilateral meeting with Gen Park An-su, Chief of Staff of the Republic of Korea's Army, besides a dialogue with Gen Kim Seung-kyum, Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff of Armed Forces, the official said.

"The interactions will be aimed to foster mutual understanding, exchanging views on regional security situation and contribute to strengthening bilateral defence cooperation," he said.

Gen Pande will also visit the National Cemetery and War Memorial and lay wreath in remembrance of the fallen heroes.

He will pay a special visit to the Indian section of the War Memorial in honour of the Indian soldiers who played a significant role in the Korean War, the officials said.

Gen Pande is scheduled to visit establishments such as Defence Acquisition Programme Administration (DAPA), Korean Army Centre for Future and Innovation (KARCFI) and Agency for Defence Development at Daejeon.

He will receive briefings on issues of mutual interest and also visit a drone combat unit. In addition, a tour of the Border Management and Surveillance Facility is also planned, officials said.

India and the Republic of Korea celebrate 50 years of their diplomatic ties in 2023.

"This visit underscores the commitment of both nations to strengthen the special strategic partnership. Demonstrating the enduring camaraderie that has flourished between India and the RoK over the years, the visit will further boost bilateral cooperation on a host of strategic issues particularly in defence collaboration," the senior official said.

