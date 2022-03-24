Faizabad (UP), Mar 23 (PTI) Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane will present the President's colour to the battalions of Dogra Regiment on Thursday during its centenary celebrations here.

Many veterans officers of the regiment will also join the two-day celebration. The regiment was raised in 1922 by the British government.

As part of the event, Army Chief Naravane will take the salute of the armed battalions of Gallant Dogras, a centenary gate and wall will be inaugurated and a bike rally of young Dogra officers will finish its 100-km-long ride that covered the entire nation.

The colour presentation will be held at the Jamedaar Lala Parade grounds. The Army Chief will present the colour of the President of India to the regiment.

The Dogra Regiment traces its roots directly from the 17th Dogra Regiment of the British Indian Army. Its units have fought in all conflicts that Independent India has been engaged in.

