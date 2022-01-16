New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane on Saturday unveiled Indian Army's United Nation Journal, titled 'Blue Helmet Odyssey'.

The journal defines the UN Footprints of the Indian Army and its commitment towards UN Peacekeeping.

Also Read | India Reports 2,71,202 New COVID-19 Cases, 314 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

"#ArmyDay General MM Naravane #COAS unveiled Indian Army's #UnitedNation Journal, titled "Blue Helmet Odyssey" on #ArmyDay. The journal defines the UN Footprints of #IndianArmy and its commitment towards UN Peacekeeping. #InStrideWithTheFuture #AmritMahotsav," tweeted the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of Ministry of Defence (Army) today morning.

"Lt Gen CP Mohanty #VCOAS and Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi #DCOAS(IS&C) were also present during the unveiling ceremony. (2/2) #InStrideWithTheFuture #AmritMahotsav," the tweet further said.

Also Read | Mumbai Accident: Truck Overturns on Autorickshaw Near Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road, One Injured.

India celebrates Army Day on January 15 every year to acknowledge the importance of the Indian Army and honour the sacrifices of soldiers. On this day in 1949, Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa took over as the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)