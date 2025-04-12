New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday visited the Vajra Corps to assess its operational preparedness along the western borders, officials said.

Commending the troops' high morale, professionalism, and unwavering dedication, he urged them to maintain the Army's "exacting standards of operational excellence".

Gen Dwivedi encouraged all ranks to harness cutting-edge technologies in line with the Army's transformation roadmap towards a modern, agile force under the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

The Army chief was accompanied by General Officer Commanding in Chief of the Western Command.

The corps in Punjab comes under the Western Command.

During a comprehensive briefing the General Officer Commanding, Vajra Corps, updated the Army chief on the prevailing security environment and the "corps' readiness posture," the officials said.

Gen Dwivedi later visited "select forward locations" to gain a first-hand understanding of ground-level preparations by frontline formations.

A key highlight of the visit was the Army chief's interaction with veterans and felicitating them for their selfless service and ongoing contribution towards nation building, a senior official said.

The Army chief expressed satisfaction with the "seamless synergy" among the Indian Air Force, the Border Security Force, Punjab Police, and other stakeholders in safeguarding both the border and the hinterland, he said.

Accompanying him, Sunita Dwivedi, president, Army Women Welfare Association (AWWA), reviewed various welfare initiatives being undertaken by Vajra Corps for the well-being of families and ex-servicemen, reflecting the Army's holistic approach towards welfare and community support.

