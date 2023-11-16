Jammu, Nov 16 (PTI) The army on Thursday defused 45 unexploded ordnance (UXO) in the Kargil district of the union territory of Ladakh, officials said.

Unexploded ordnance are explosive ammunition including bombs, bullets, shells, grenades, mines etc that did not explode when they were employed, and now pose a risk of detonation.

To ensure the safety of movement for all, Dhruva Sappers' bomb disposal team successfully neutralised 45 UXOs in the Kurbathang area of Kargil, working together with the Civil Administration and police to secure areas around Pashkun, they said.

The Indian Army remains dedicated to safeguarding citizens, they added.

