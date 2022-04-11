Bhaderwah/Jammu, Apr 11 (PTI) As part of its efforts to empower women from weaker sections in remote villages, the army on Monday distributed 10 solar-powered vegetable and fruit dryers among 10 groups in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The dryers, each costing Rs 98,000, were handed over to the women groups at a function in Nalthi-Panchayat of Bhaderwah by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah, Dilmir Chowdhary and officiating commanding officer of 4 Rashtriya Rifles A K Singh.

Singh, addressing the beneficiaries, said the initiative of the army under Sadhbhavana is primarily aimed at boosting rural economy by empowering women in the locally available resources.

“Bhadarwah is known for growing exotic vegetables and fruits on large scale but every year tons of these like Italian pears, apples, plums and tomatoes get destroyed thereby causing huge losses to the farmers,” he said.

