Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 16 (ANI): Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Romeo Force of the Army's Rashtriya Rifles has started a coronavirus awareness and education campaign for the migratory population of the Gujjar and Bakarawal community in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Army personnel reached out to the communities traveling to the higher reaches of the Valley through the Mughal Road and distributed ration and COVID-19 safety kits that included hand sanitizers, masks and medicines.

The personnel educated them on how to save themselves from the COVID-19 crisis and protect their families.

"We are very grateful to the army who are helping us by spreading information about COVID-19. I am glad that the Army is thinking about us as well. They taught us how to maintain social distancing. They have distributed masks, hand sanitisers and ration to us," said Shed Dil, a recipient of the army's aid.

"The Romeo Force is taking care of the people of the Valley and we are very grateful. We have learnt how to maintain social distancing and will follow guidelines given to us by the army," he said.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 51,475 active cases in Jammu and Kashmir. As many as 1,85,902 recoveries and 3,090 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)