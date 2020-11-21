Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 21 (ANI): One Army Havildar has been killed in action during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The ceasefire occurred in the Nowshera sector. Indian Army replied befittingly.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Trains Update: Students, Teaching, Non-Teaching Staff Allowed in Local Trains Up to December 10.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Pakistan Rangers had violated ceasefire in the Harinagar sector in the Kathua district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)