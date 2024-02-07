New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): In an attempt to 'Go Green' the Indian Army has inducted five electric buses for troop movement in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), officials said on Tuesday.

At a ceremony held at Manekshaw Centre in the national capital, Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar VCOAS was handed over the electric buses by VE Commercial Vehicle Ltd.

"Indian Army has inducted Electric Buses for troop movement within Delhi & NCR. On behalf of the #IndianArmy, Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar #VCOAS was handed over the Electric Buses by VE Commercial Vehicle Ltd at Manekshaw Centre, #NewDelhi," the Army in a post on X.

"Indian Army has already been utilising Electric Cars since 2019 & this initiative will provide further impetus to the "Go Green" initiative," the Army added. (ANI)

