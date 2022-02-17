New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): An army jawan hanged himself to death in a hotel room in the Paharganj area of the national capital.

Police have recovered a suicide note from the deceased's hotel room. In the note, he admitted to harassing a girl to be the reason for his suicide, added the police.

The jawan had come to stay in the hotel 2 days before his suicide.

Police are currently looking into the suicide letter. After being informed about the suicide on Thursday morning, it is currently investigating the case from every angle. (ANI)

