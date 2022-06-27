Latur (Maha), Jun 27 (PTI) A 35-year-old Army jawan from Maharashtra's Latur district was martyred in Pathankot district in Punjab, a senior district official said on Monday.

The deceased, Suryakant Telange, hailed from Thergao village in the Latur district.

District Collector Prithviraj BP said Telange was martyred in Pathankot but the exact circumstances of his death are not known.

He is survived by his wife, two sons, parents and two brothers.

His mortal remains are expected to reach his native village by Tuesday afternoon.

A Punjab police official had said that an Army jawan allegedly shot dead two of his colleagues at Mirthal cantonment in Pathankot district on Monday.

The 22-year-old sepoy allegedly opened fire on two havildars from West Bengal and Maharashtra in the early hours of Monday, the police official said.

The injured were taken to a hospital in Pathankot where they were declared dead by doctors, he said.

