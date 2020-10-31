Nashik (Maha), Oct 31 (PTI) An Army jawan who died at a military hospital in Kolkata after an illness was cremated at his native village in Nashik district on Saturday.

Jawan Manoraj Sonawane was attached to the 21 Paratroopers and posted in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read | CM Arvind Kejriwal's Vision of Providing 24/7 Water to Every Resident of Delhi Has to Be a Reality, Says Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha.

He died at a hospital in Kolkata on Friday, an official release said here.

He was cremated with state honours at his native village Manke in Malegaon taluka on Saturday.

Also Read | Air Quality Index: AQI Remains ‘Very Poor’ in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)