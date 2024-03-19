New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): The Indian Army achieved yet another milestone with a patent granted for the innovation of a Portable Multi Target Detonation Device (WEDC). It was developed by Major Rajprasad RS of the Corps of Engineers.

The innovation, which would enable troops to undertake demolition at long range with increased safety and several advanced features, has been inducted in the Indian Army.

Also Read | Bomb-Making Material Found in Bengaluru: Police Find Gelatine Sticks, Detonators and Other Explosive Substances Near Private School.

The device developed by Major Rajprasad is aimed at enhancing the safety and reliability of the detonation of multiple targets and overcoming the limitations of the previously used Exploder Dynamo Capacitor.

The previously utilised system is a mechanically operated wired system with limited range of 400 metres. The requirement of the Indian Army was to increase the safety range and carry reserve demolition of multiple targets wirelessly from longer ranges.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CWC Meet Begins To Approve Congress Manifesto, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Attend (Watch Video).

This device is a microprocessor based electronic system that offers a long range of 2.5 kilometres with both wired and wireless mode of firing.

Multiple targets can be selectively fired- both independently or simultaneously. It provides great advantage in reserve Demolition of enemy targets, Destruction of IEDs from longer ranges. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)