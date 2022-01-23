Nagpur, Jan 23 (PTI) An Army jawan allegedly committed suicide in the cantonment in New Kamptee area of Nagpur district on Sunday, police said.

Akhilesh Roy (27), a resident of Sant Kabir Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, hanged himself from a tree with a nylon wire between between 6.20 am and 7.30 am, an official said.

A probe is underway to find out why he took this step, he added.

