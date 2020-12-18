Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 18 (ANI): The Indian Army on Thursday organised a 'Quami Ekta Meet' in Kalakote of Rajouri district to promote harmony in society. The meet was organised at Kalakot sports stadium, where-in religious leaders of all communities gathered to celebrate spirit of religious harmony and brotherhood as citizens of a proud nation.

According to an official release, the persevering efforts of Counter Insurgency Force (Uniform) of Rashtriya Rifles in Reasi, Naushera and Rajouri areas have ushered religious harmony amongst the populace and also brought in normalcy and economic development in the region.

Rashtriya Rifles Garrison, Kalakot has initiated several welfare activities under Operation 'Sadhbhavana' in Tehsil Kalakot and surrounding areas. Several community events are being carried out to enhance communal harmony and peaceful interaction between people of all religions and community.

The highlight of the event was a short play based on religious harmony by a theatre group from Jammu University.

Later various religious leaders addressed the august gathering and encouraged them to foster and reinforce religious harmony and nationalistic fervor for strengthening bonds amongst people of all communities.

The school children participating in the event displayed highest level of nationalism beyond bonds of religion out of which 14 are aspiring to join Sainik Schools and are currently undergoing coaching under guidance of Kalakot Garrison, the release read.

The Gujjars and Bakkarwals from remote corners of Kalakot Tehsil also turned up to express their appreciation of the Indian Army which has provided security to them and supported them wholeheartedly in the times of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)