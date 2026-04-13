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Leh (Ladakh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, GOC Fire and Fury Corps, on the occasion of the 42nd Siachen Day, along with all ranks, paid solemn tribute to the Bravehearts who guard the Siachen Glacier, honouring their exceptional courage, professionalism and unwavering commitment in one of the world's harshest operational environments.

Observed annually on April 13, Siachen Day commemorates the Indian Army's Operation Meghdoot, launched in 1984 to secure the Siachen Glacier--the world's highest battlefield.

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A wreath-laying ceremony was conducted at the Siachen War Memorial. Senior serving military officers and veterans visited the base camp and interacted with troops, reaffirming their solidarity and respect, as stated in the release.

The day marks the historic launch of Operation Meghdoot in 1984, when the Indian Army established full control over the Siachen Glacier, thwarting adversarial attempts to claim the strategically vital region. It celebrated the 41st anniversary of the famous Operation, which was carried out by the Indian forces.

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Siachen has been a bone of contention between India and Pakistan ever since the Karachi Agreement of 1949, when the area was left undivided due to the hostile terrain and extremely rough weather.

Operation Meghdoot was India's bold military response to what New Delhi calls Pakistan's "cartographic aggression" in the uncharted territory of Ladakh, north of map reference NJ9842, where New Delhi and Islamabad had agreed the Line of Control (LoC) ran up to.

Intelligence inputs about impending Pakistani military action prompted India to secure strategic heights on Siachen, deploying troops via airlifts and air-dropping supplies to high-altitude airfields.

The primary objective behind this operation was to pre-empt the seizure of Sia La and Bilafond La passes by the Pakistan Army.

Launched on April 13, 1984, this military operation was unique as the first assault launched on the world's highest battlefield.

It was launched under the leadership of Lieutenant General Manohar Lal Chibber, Lieutenant General PN Hoon, and Major General Shiv Sharma.

It is distinguished by being one of the greatest examples of seamless coordination and synergy between the Indian Army and the Air Force. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)