Dharali (Uttarakhand) [India], August 7 (ANI): The Army, in close coordination with other authorities, continues to intensify Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in the cloudburst-affected area of Dharali, near Harsil in Uttarakhand, according to an official statement.

The region remains cut off due to multiple landslides and road breaches. Civilian and military teams are working around the clock to rescue stranded people, provide relief, and restore connectivity.

According to the statement, roads are severely disrupted at multiple locations, including Bartwari, Linchigad, near Harsil, Gangrani, and Dharali. Repair work is underway to open the roads as soon as possible.

The military helipad at Harsil is operational, and the civil helipad at Nelong is operational and connected by road to Gangotri, enabling convenient movement of tourists, whereas the Civil helipad at Dharali remains non-functional due to a mudslide.

More than 225 troops are on the ground, including engineers, medical teams, and rescue specialists. One Reeco Radar team is at Tekla, and another Reeco Radar is being inducted for further deployment. Search and rescue dogs have also been deployed to aid in locating missing persons, the statement added.

Further, the army in its statement added that Chinook and Mi-17 helicopters are staged at Jollygrant Airport and are expected to begin transporting personnel and evacuating civilians, weather permitting. Additionally, five civil helicopters from Sahastradhara have been actively flying between Matli, Bhatwari, and Harsil to assist with rescue efforts, in coordination with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). An ad hoc aviation base is also being established at the ITBP helipad in Matli to streamline helicopter-based logistics.

3 civilians are confirmed dead, and 2 dead bodies have been recovered. Over 50 people are missing, as per the Civil Administration. One JCO and eight Jawans are also reported missing.

So far, 70 civilians have been rescued. 9 army personnel and three civilians were evacuated by helicopter to Dehradun. 3 critically injured civilians were shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh by ambulance. Whereas, 8 civilians are admitted to the District Hospital, Uttarkashi.

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, visited Dharali. The Army Commander of Central Command and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of UB Area are present on-site, while the Chief of Staff, Central Command, is coordinating closely with HQ Central Air Command to ensure efficient helicopter operations. Approximately 180 to 200 tourists stranded in Gangotri are being provided food, shelter, and medical support by the Indian Army and the ITBP.

For the next 24-48 hours, Para troops and medical teams will be airlifted to Harsil via Chinooks, and NDRF personnel and medics will be inducted to Nelong by Mi-17 helicopters. Tourists are to be evacuated from the Nelong helipad on return sorties.

Efforts are underway to open the road ahead of Uttarkashi and Tekla. (ANI)

