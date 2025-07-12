Jammu, Jul 12 (PTI) Army personnel rescued a pangolin near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector here, while a leopard was shifted to safety after it ventured into a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Saturday.

The pangolin, believed to have entered the Indian side from across the LoC, was spotted by an Army patrolling party in a forward village in the Akhnoor sector on Saturday morning, the officials said.

They said the animal was rescued by the soldiers and handed over to the wildlife department, which shifted it to the Manda rescue centre for a checkup and observation.

Pangolins, mostly nocturnal and shy, are found in moist, riverine habitats and are known to dig burrows and feed on ants and termites. In Jammu and Kashmir, they are usually spotted in the border belts of Rajouri and Poonch.

Separately, the officials said a female leopard was rescued from remote Simbal Gali, Kakugala village in Kalakote sub-division of Rajouri.

The leopar, believed to be sick, was found roaming around in the village, causing panic among people, they said, adding that a wildlife protection department team rushed to the scene, tranquillised the animal and shifted it to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

