Jammu, Jan 1 (PTI) The Indian Army stands tall defending the people of the country against all odds, Jammu and Kashmir-based Army's northern commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi said in a message on New Year.

He urged the troops to keep the flag of the nation flying high with utmost devotion and decision.

“Indian Army stands tall defending against all odds and is proud to fight for not what is in front of them, but for what is behind them,” Lt Gen Joshi said in a message to the countrymen on the occasion of New Year.

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, wished all troops deployed in the Command, guarding the frontiers in inclement weather and inhospitable terrain, a happy and prosperous new year.

He applauded the unflinching dedication of the troops who have ensured the security, safety and integrity of the country.

Lt Gen Joshi urged them to keep the flag flying high with utmost devotion and dedication and commended them for their indomitable spirit wishing them glory and good luck.

He also extended his wishes to all the families of the troops who have withstood the challenges and enabled their better halves to endure the prolonged hardships of deployment in operations and serve the nation with their head held high.

Lt Gen Joshi also wished the 'Awam' (people) of J-K and all citizens of the country a very 'Happy New Year' on behalf of all the troops of the northern command.

