Srinagar, Apr 10 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday reviewed the security situation in the Kashmir valley, officials said.

Lt General Dwivedi, who is on a three-day visit to the valley from Sunday to Tuesday, was also briefed by Lt General D P Pandey, General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps, about the measures instituted to counter adversaries' design, Srinagar-based Defence PRO Colonel Emron Musavi said.

The Army commander also interacted with senior officers of Chinar Corps and lauded the strong counter infiltration grid along the Line of Control.

"He also appreciated the strict control exercised by the formation to abide by the cease fire understanding between the DGMOs of both India and Pakistan," Musavi said.

The Army commander visited two formation headquarters engaged in counter terrorist operations in the hinterland.

He reiterated the credo of use of minimum force and just conduct by the soldiers involved in counter-terrorist operations.

Lt Gen Dwivedi appreciated the efforts being taken to break the cycle of violence for sustainable peace and stability in Kashmir.

The Army commander was also appreciative of the soldier-citizen connect activities, which have resulted in overall reduction in the terrorist recruitments. During the day, he also visited 92 Base Hospital at BB Cantt here and asked about wellbeing of patients admitted there.

Lt Gen Dwivedi also interacted with the jawans of CRPF, who have been admitted to the hospital owing to various operational injuries.

The Army commander will be visiting forward areas on Monday and will interact with the troops deployed on the LoC, the PRO said.

