Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command, Lt Gen YK Joshi on Wednesday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan here and discussed various important issues pertaining to the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory.

"The Lt Governor and Lt Gen Joshi discussed about various important issues pertaining to the prevailing security scenario and the overall security management in Jammu and Kashmir," the Lieutenant Governor's office said in an official statement.

According to the statement, Lt Gen YK Joshi briefed the Lt Governor about the security situation in the forward areas and hinterland of Jammu and Kashmir and the successful anti-terrorist operations being conducted by the Army.

"The Lt Governor stressed on the high importance for maintaining close and effective synergy between the Army and other Security Forces in combating anti-terrorist activities, besides dealing with any emergent situations in an effective manner for maintaining peace and harmony in J&K," the statement said.

"He commended the role being played by the Army for ensuring a secure environment for the people of J&K and the comprehensive measures being taken by the Security Forces in containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the Union Territory," it added.

The statement said that General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps, Lieutenant General, BS Raju was also present in the meeting. (ANI)

