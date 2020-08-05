Srinagar, August 5: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday sanctioned scholarships to 38 wards of police personnel who laid their lives in violence or terrorist-related incidents in the Union Territory. The scholarships will be given to 34 wards who have secured 80 per cent and above marks in the annual examination of Class 12.

Announcing the decision by DGP Dilbag Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Police took to Twitter and write, "Continuing with its efforts to boost the morale & support the wards of martyrs,& serving Police personnel, the Director-General of Police J&K Shri Dilbag Singh sanctioned scholarship to 38 wards of Police personnel who laid their lives in violence/ terrorist-related incidents." Jammu & Kashmir: No Curfew in Srinagar On August 4-5, Order Withdrawn by Govt Amid Criticism.

Adding more, the J&K police wrote, "The DGP also sanctioned meritorious scholarships in favour of 34 wards of serving Police personnel, who have secured 80% & above marks in the annual examination of Class 12th. The scholarships have been sanctioned out of Central Police Welfare Fund & Central Police Education Fund."

Here's what J&K Police wrote on Twitter:

Earlier in June this year, the Jammu and Kashmir DGP had sanctioned the scholarship of over Rs 5.93 lakh for 97 school going wards of police personnel. He had stated that the move was taken to boost morale and assist the wards of police personnel.

