Thiruvananthapuram, May 10 (PTI) Around 100 grams of gold has been allegedly stolen from the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple here, police said on Saturday.

Police said that around 12 pavan (approximately 96 grams) of gold kept at the temple for gold plating work is missing and CCTV footage was being examined to find out who took it.

An officer of Fort police station, where the complaint was filed, stated that gold plating work was last performed two days ago, after which the remaining gold was secured in a locker.

When the gold was taken out again for work, around 12 pavans were found to be missing, following which temple authorities filed a complaint, he said.

The officer said an investigation into the incident is going on.

