Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): Around 42 lakh voters in Madhya Pradesh are likely to be removed from the electoral rolls following the completion of the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, an election official said on Friday.

The names likely to be deleted from the electoral rolls are on the basis of being found dead, duplicated, absent and shifted elsewhere, he added.

"The process of submitting enumeration forms under the first phase of SIR concluded on December 18. During the review of the SIR process, approximately 8.40 lakh voters were found to be deceased while verification. In addition, 2.50 lakh voters were identified as already enrolled in electoral rolls elsewhere, indicating duplication. Similarly, more than 8.40 lakh voters were marked as absent during the enumeration process and over 22.50 lakh voters have shifted from their registered addresses. Additionally, around 28000 voters failed to submit forms in other categories. As a result, enumeration forms of over 40 lakh voters were not submitted," Joint Chief Electoral Officer Ram Pratap Singh Jadon told ANI.

As nearly 42 lakh voters did not submit their enumeration forms, raising the possibility of their names being excluded from the final electoral roll. When questioned whether the absent voters would be reverified, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Jadon said that they would follow the instructions and directives issued by the Election Commission of India in this regard.

He added that the SIR process was being carried out strictly in accordance with Election Commission guidelines to ensure accuracy and transparency in the voter list.

Additionally, he further informed that there were a total of 5.74 crores voters in the state and the first draft of the electoral roll post SIR is scheduled to be published on December 23. (ANI)

