Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Ahead of the Nag Panchami festival, proper arrangements are in place for the devotees to offer prayers to the once-in-a-year opening Nagchandreshwar Temple, located on the premises of the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district.

The temple, situated atop the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahakaleshwar temple, is open for only 24 hours each year on the occasion of Nag Panchami.

Speaking to ANI, Administrator of Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, Pratham Kaushik elaborates about the arrangement of devotees saying "The doors of Lord Nagachandreswar temple will open tonight at 12 o'clock and it will be opened to offer prayers for 24-hours. Complete arrangements are in place for the devotees visiting tonight. Proper drinking water facilities, shoe stands arrangement and Prasad counters have also been prepared. Additionally, adequate lighting has been placed along the way to the temple."

On the other hand, in view of Nagachandreswara darshan, entry to Mahakal temple will be allowed from trivedi gate via Mahakal Lok while entry from gate number 4 and Ganesh Dwar will remain close, he added.

Nagchandreshwar Temple is an ancient temple and there is a very rare idol of Shiva-Parvati residing on Sheshnag along with Lord Ganesha and Kartikeya. It is believed that by worshipping here in the temple, both Shiva and Parvati are pleased and one overcomes the fear of snakes. There is also a tradition of feeding milk to a snake on Nag Panchami, so devotees offer milk to the idol of the snake here.

Nag Panchami, traditionally observed on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha of Shravan month, holds immense religious importance in Hinduism across India. It will be celebrated on July 29 this year. Devotees worship Nag Devta (the serpent god) and offer prayers for the well-being and welfare of their families. (ANI)

