Itanagar, Mar 22 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday filed his nomination for the April 19 assembly polls.

He will contest from Mukto constituency in Tawang district as a BJP nominee.

The chief minister filed his papers at the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) office at Jang in the district in the presence of his supporters and cabinet colleagues.

"A special day as I filed my nomination paper as a candidate for 3-Mukto (ST) Assembly constituency. I am humbled by the overwhelming support and encouragement from all corners," Khandu posted on X.

While interacting with people, Khandu assured his commitment for all-round development of his constituency as well as the state as a whole.

"I am committed to working tirelessly for the welfare and progress of every citizen, ensuring that their voices are heard and their needs are met. Gratitude for your trust and support," he said in another post.

Arunachal Pradesh will go for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the first phase on April 19 next.

The northeastern state has two Lok Sabha seats and a 60-member assembly. The term of the present assembly ends on June 2.

The counting of votes for assembly polls will be held on June 2 and for Lok Sabha polls on June 4.

The BJP has declared candidates for all the assembly seats, while Congress declared names of 34 candidates and NCP so far declared 17 candidates.

In the 2019 assembly election, the BJP bagged 41 seats, JD(U) won seven, the NPP (five), Congress (four), PPA (one) besides two Independents.

The ruling party had also won both the Lok Sabha seats in the last election.

