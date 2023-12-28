Itanagar, Dec 28 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the Congress on Thursday celebrated the 139th foundation day of the party.

Former minister Takam Pario hoisted the party flag at a function held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan here.

Speaking on the occasion, Pario said the Congress has always accorded topmost priority to the interest of the people.

"The Congress is proud of its illustrious history and legacy. It remains the party that truly represents India's multi-cultural, multilingual and multi-religious society," Pario said.

He said the Congress led India's freedom struggle and guided the country to the path of development.

"The Congress is not merely a political organisation. It has encompassed every facet of the nation's life. It has a rich legacy of contributions to Arunachal Pradesh," he said.

A cake-cutting ceremony was also held on the occasion.

