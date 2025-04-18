Itanagar, Apr 18 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has stressed the importance of timely and coordinated approach for smooth implementation of power projects to meet the growing power demands.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on the comprehensive scheme for strengthening the transmission and distribution system at Namsai on Thursday, Mein, who is also the Power minister, emphasised the need for a robust transmission and distribution network to complement the state's upcoming hydropower projects.

Reviewing the current status of the project, and the reasons for the delay, Mein highlighted the government's focus on the power sector, an official statement from the deputy chief minister's office said here on Friday.

"In recent years, we have significantly accelerated the development of the power sector in Arunachal. Recently, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the power steering committee held a discussion at Tawang to expedite development of hydropower projects in the state," he said.

The deputy chief minister said with several hydropower projects underway, it is vital that our transmission and distribution infrastructure, which are crucial in ensuring reliable and efficient power supply in remote and underserved areas, are ready for immediate power evacuation and distribution.

He said the meeting was convened to resolve the pending issues in the implementation of this comprehensive scheme.

Mein asked the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) to expedite all remaining works and ensure the timely completion of the comprehensive scheme for strengthening the transmission and distribution system.

He also urged the PGCIL to maintain close coordination with the district administration and Power department taking into confidence the local legislator for smooth and effective on-ground execution.

During the meeting, PGCIL officials informed that three crucial projects under the scheme namely 33 kV of the 132 kV Niglok substation, the 33 kV Niglok-Ruksin line, and the 33 kV Oyan sub-station were successfully commissioned on Thursday.

The meeting reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening Arunachal Pradesh's power infrastructure by laying a strong foundation for sustainable growth, energy security, and enhanced quality of life for all citizens, the statement added.

