Itanagar, Mar 23 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Sunday lauded the immense contributions of war veterans, calling them the embodiment of courage, sacrifice, and dedication to the nation.

Speaking at an ex-servicemen rally organised by the Spearhead Division and the 56 Infantry Division at Likabali Military Station in Lower Siang district, Parnaik expressed deep gratitude for their unwavering service in safeguarding India's borders and upholding national values.

Also Read | Chhatarpur Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies by Suicide in Madhya Pradesh; Family Alleges Caste-Based Insult and Physical Assault; Probe Reveals Different Perspective.

The governor emphasised that the event was a tribute to ex-servicemen's contributions and welfare, recognising their continued role in nation-building through their experience, discipline, and patriotism.

He stressed the importance of healthcare for veterans, assuring that efforts are underway to strengthen and effectively implement the ex-servicemen contributory health scheme (ECHS) in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, a Raj Bhavan communique said.

Also Read | RSS Wades Into Aurangzeb Tomb Controversy, Says 'Mughal Ruler Doesn't Fit Indian Ethos, Distorted Narrative Has To Be Fought'.

Acknowledging the challenges of transitioning to civilian life, Parnaik reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing skill development, vocational training, and employment opportunities for ex-servicemen.

"To empower veterans economically, the government is also promoting entrepreneurship by encouraging them to establish their own businesses and build stable livelihoods," the governor said.

He also reiterated the administration's dedication to the education and welfare of veterans' families, ensuring scholarships, educational aid, and priority admissions in schools for their children's brighter future.

He highlighted Arunachal Pradesh and Assam's rich legacy of producing brave soldiers who have served with valour and distinction.

Expressing immense pride in the region's contributions to the armed forces, he urged the youth to consider a career in the Indian Army, a path of honour, courage, and national service.

Beyond national service, Parnaik stated that the Army offers excellent opportunities for personal growth, leadership, and a fulfilling career.

The governor reaffirmed the unwavering support of both the state and central governments in ensuring that veterans and their families receive the respect, resources, and opportunities they rightfully deserve.

The rally witnessed the participation of 1,500 ex-servicemen from 13 districts of Arunachal Pradesh and two districts of neighbouring Assam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)