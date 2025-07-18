Itanagar, Jul 18 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Friday apprised President Droupadi Murmu of the state's key initiatives and transformative efforts across sectors during a meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Parnaik informed the President about the state government's commitment to contributing to ‘Viksit Bharat' through its region-specific roadmap - ‘Viksit Arunachal'.

He highlighted the key measures being implemented to uplift lives of people and ensure inclusive growth in the frontier state, a Raj Bhavan release said.

The governor also briefed the President on the follow-up actions and compliance measures related to critical issues discussed during the last governors' conference, it said.

Parnaik outlined the Raj Bhavan's proactive role in promoting public health, particularly in the fight against tuberculosis, alongside efforts in women's empowerment, youth development, and the enhancement of health and education sectors.

During the meeting, Parnaik presented Murmu with a copy of Orchids of Arunachal Pradesh, a comprehensive reference book showcasing the state's orchid diversity, the release said.

