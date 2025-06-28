Itanagar, Jun 28 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Saturday urged a new batch of graduating doctors from TRIHMS to dedicate themselves to ethical service and prioritise healthcare delivery in underserved regions.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the 2019 MBBS batch held at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) complex in Naharlagun, the governor described the event as a milestone not just for the 46 graduates but for the society at large.

Also Read | Bengaluru Power Cut: BESCOM Announces Scheduled Outages Across Over 100 Areas on June 29 and 30 Due to Emergency Maintenance; Check Full List of Affected Localities and Timings.

Calling on the young doctors to uphold the principle of 'service before self', Parnaik reminded them that the white coat is more than a symbol of academic success and it represents a lifelong moral commitment to serve humanity with empathy, integrity, and skill.

He emphasised that medicine is not just a profession, but a calling that demands compassion, humility, and continuous learning.

Also Read | Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Forms Fact-Finding Team To Probe Gang-Rape Case of Law Student, West Bengal Education Minister Seeks Report From Authorities.

"Real education begins now," he said, urging the graduates to move beyond textbooks and apply their knowledge in real-world settings, hospital wards, health camps, and community interactions.

The governor also encouraged them to wield scientific expertise with sensitivity and let empathy guide their practice.

Applauding the contribution of TRIHMS in strengthening Arunachal Pradesh's healthcare system, Parnaik commended the institution's emergence as a centre of education, innovation, and service.

He lauded Director Dr Moji Jini and the faculty for their commitment to nurturing competent and socially responsible medical professionals.

Addressing the broader scope of India's healthcare ambitions, the governor highlighted the Centre's viksit Bharat@2047 vision and called for aligning medical education with national goals.

He stressed the importance of integrating technology in healthcare, including artificial intelligence, telemedicine, and digital health platforms, and advocated the inclusion of soft skills, ethical reasoning, and cultural sensitivity in the medical curriculum.

Parnaik also cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a patient-centric healthcare ecosystem through the Heal in India initiative, which aims to position the country as a global hub for wellness and medical excellence.

Referring to the increasing use of digital health IDs and telemedicine platforms, he noted that technology has become a critical tool in bridging healthcare disparities in remote regions and reducing the financial burden on patients.

Turning to the responsibilities of educators, the governor urged TRIHMS faculty to focus not only on enhancing academic infrastructure but also on instilling compassion and a sense of community service in students.

He called for mandatory rural postings and stronger collaborations with local healthcare systems to address the pressing gaps in primary care in far-flung areas of the state.

On Saturday, 46 MBBS students received their graduation certificates, including 29 from Arunachal Pradesh.

THRIMS Dean and Principal Dr Shyamal Bhattacharya administered the oath to the new graduates.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)