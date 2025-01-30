Itanagar, Jan 30 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh home minister Mama Natung on Thursday emphasised the need to combat drug addiction, calling it one of the most pressing issues affecting unemployed youth in the state.

Speaking at the 19th general conference of the All Arunachal Pradesh Workers Union (APPWU) at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, Natung warned that unless the youth free themselves from substance abuse, they will struggle to benefit from available employment opportunities.

Addressing the demands by the union, he urged the youth to be open to all types of jobs and not shy away from work, an official communiqué informed here.

"One of the main challenges faced by both government and non-government agencies is the poor performance of local employees, especially those in Group D jobs," Natung said.

He pointed out that while many youth willingly take up sweeper jobs in government offices, their lack of dedication often disrupts the system and inconveniences the public.

Encouraging the youth present at the conference, the minister stressed the importance of changing their attitude towards work and performing their duties with sincerity and commitment.

"Once we establish ourselves as hardworking and dedicated employees, we will no longer need to seek reservations or special treatment," he added.

The event was attended by Ziro-Hapoli MLA Hage Appa, along with labourers and youth from various parts of the state.

