Itanagar, Jan 21 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh registered 449 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, its highest single-day spike for January so far, as the tally climbed to 58,271, a senior health department official said.

The death toll remained at 282 as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

Also Read | Statehood Day 2022: Development is Reaching Every Corner of Manipur, Says PM Narendra Modi on Its 50th Foundation Day.

The northeastern state had on Thursday logged 435 infections. It has been witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases since January 4, with 2,919 new cases reported since then.

Out of Friday's count, 172 cases were registered in the Capital Complex Region, 47 from Namsai, Papumpare (40), West Kameng (35), Changlang (29), Lohit (28), East Siang (22) and West Siang (18), the official said.

Also Read | Reliance Jio Partners With the University of Oulu for 6G Tech Research.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,260 active cases, while 55,729 patients have recovered from the disease thus far.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active infections at 816, followed by West Kameng (255), Changlang (203), Namsai (167), Lower Dibang Valley (121), Papumpare (119) and Lohit (118).

A total of 12,22,928 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,638 on Thursday, Jampa said, adding, the positivity rate stood at 27.41 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said 15,53,932 people have been vaccinated till date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)