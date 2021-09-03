Itanagar, Sep 3 (PTI) At least 54 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the tally in the northeastern state to 53,156, an official said on Friday.

The death toll in the state rose to 261 as a 56-year-old man from the Capital Complex Region succumbed to the infection on Wednesday at a dedicated COVID hospital here, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

"The patient died due to acute respiratory distress syndrome with COVID Pneumonia and was also suffering from hypertension," the SSO said.

Fifty fresh cases were detected through rapid antigen test, three through TrueNat method and one through RT-PCR, the official said, adding that 23 people have developed symptoms of the coronavirus infection.

The Capital Complex Region reported the highest number of new cases at 18, followed by Lower Subansiri (11), Tawang (six), Lohit (four), East Siang (three), Papumpare, Upper Siang and West Kameng (two each).

One each was recorded in Lower Dibang Valley, Leparada, Kamle, Changlang, Dibang Valley and Anjaw districts, Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 829 active cases, he said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the maximum number of active cases at 169, followed by Lower Subansiri (91), West Kameng (61).

Ninety-seven people were cured of the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 52,066, he said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stands at 97.95 per cent.

Over 10.65 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 2,866 on Thursday, and the positivity rate is at 1.88 per cent, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 9,87,214 people have been administered vaccine doses so far since the beginning of the inoculation drive in January.

