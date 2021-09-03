Hyderabad, September 3: The police have arrested six people for allegedly killing three members of a family, as per reports. The incident took place on Wednesday when all the three deceased were sleeping at their home in Warangal's LB Nagar. Reports inform that Chand Pasha, his wife Sabera Begum and her brother Khaleel Pasha were hacked to death over a financial dispute. Mohammed Shafi, one of the accused, is the brother of Chand Pasha. The siblings have had disputed of financial issues including clearing of some debt. Triple Murder in Bihar: Man, His 2 Sons Stabbed to Death By Relatives Over Property Dispute in Rohtas; One Arrested.

Reports inform that Shafi and Chand Pasha used to run a business together but parted their ways four years back. However, as the former ran into losses the duo started to work jointly again. The accused demanded a share in the business, however Chand Pasha and his wife rejected his demand claiming all property was earned after they split, reported Times of India. Shafi reportedly held a grudge with his brother for leaving the burden of repayment of debt on him alone as well as not sharing profits. Chhattisgarh Triple Murder: 3 Family Members of Pyarelal Kanwar, Former Deputy CM of MP, Killed by Unknown Assailants in Korba; Investigation Underway.

On Wednesday night, however, Shafi and other accused allegedly killed Chand Pasha, his wife and her brother while they were asleep. Police have arrested six in the matter. Times of India reported Warangal commissioner of police Tarun Joshi as saying that Mohammed Shafi, Mohammed Pasha, Mohammed Sajid, B Venkanna, R Vijender, Mirza Akbar Baig were arrested. The accused reached the victim's place and used a wood cutting machine to open the door and allegedly killed Pasha first and then hacked the other two to death with sickles.

