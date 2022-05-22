Namsai (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah who is on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh chaired a review meeting over the state's security and development works in the Namsai district on Sunday.

"Had a detailed review of Arunachal Pradesh's security and development works during a meeting with all the stakeholders today in Namsai," tweeted Shah.

He reviewed the security and development here and interacted with Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Services Selection Board (SSB), Assam Rifles, Border Road Organisation, and National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDLC) personnel.

Following this, Shah participated in the 'Bada Khana'-- a collective feast where all ranks of Army personnel and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) troops eat together.

Earlier today, Shah, Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, and State Chief Minister Pema Khandu visited Golden Pagoda.

On the second day of his visit to the state, Shah also attended a public meeting and inaugurate various developmental projects in the Namsai area at 11 am today.

Yesterday, Shah addressed the golden jubilee celebrations of Ramakrishna Mission School at Narottam Nagar in the Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

