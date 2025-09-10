Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): In a gesture of solidarity and support, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has sanctioned an amount of Rs 5 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for providing assistance to the people affected by the recent floods in Himachal Pradesh.

The sanctioned amount will be contributed to the Himachal Pradesh Aapda Raahat Kosh-2025, set up by the Government of Himachal Pradesh to mobilise resources and extend large-scale relief to those affected by the devastating natural calamity.

Chief Minister Khandu expressed deep concern over the loss and hardship caused by the floods and reiterated Arunachal Pradesh's commitment to stand with fellow citizens in times of crisis, according to a release.

"Natural disasters do not recognise boundaries. At such moments, it is our duty as Indians to extend a helping hand to our brothers and sisters in distress. This contribution is a humble step from the people of Arunachal Pradesh towards easing the suffering of those affected in Himachal Pradesh," he said.

The Government of Himachal Pradesh has initiated a campaign to generate resources through the Aapda Raahat Kosh-2025 to provide timely assistance, rehabilitation, and relief to flood victims.

The contribution from Arunachal Pradesh will bolster this collective effort to support the affected families and communities.

Meanwhile, Assam Minister for Power, Prasanta Phukan, on Wednesday handed over a cheque of Rs 5 crore from the Assam CM's Relief Fund to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, at Himachal Sadan in the national capital.

Phukan handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Sukhu on behalf of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the people of Assam for the flood-affected people of Himachal Pradesh.

In his 25-minute meeting with Chief Minister Sukhu, Minister Phukan said that the Government of Assam stands in solidarity with the people of Himachal Pradesh during their hour of distress.Sukhu expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Sarma and the people of Assam for the support extended to the flood-affected people at their time of crisis. (ANI)

