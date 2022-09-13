Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brigadier (retd.) BD Mishra has adopted two tuberculosis (TB) patients of the state and will bear the expenses of their treatment.

On Tuesday, the governor registered as a sponsor for the two patients under the community engagement 'Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan'.

The Arunachal Pradesh Governor appealed to the people of Arunachal Pradesh to generously adopt TB patients in the State and make Arunachal Pradesh Tuberculosis free.

He said a following the clarion call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is an urgent need for a societal approach to eliminate Tuberculosis from our State and country by 2025, which will be 5 years before the world target i.e., 2030 in this regard.

The Arunachal Pradesh Governor called for making the 'Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan', a 'People Movement'.

He urged the NGOs, business houses, government officials and individuals to adopt TB patients generously.

He said that while the efforts of the State government are yielding good results, the community and the institutions in the society should take lead in filling the gaps and addressing the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, thereby contributing to the national goal.

Dr. Pema Dorjee Thongchi, District TB Officer, Papum Pare District informed that once registered as a sponsor, the health official will regularly contact him for providing patient support to the adopted TB patients.

He informed that the support provided to the patient under this initiative is in addition to the free diagnostics, free drugs and Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana provided under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) to all the notified TB patients. (ANI)

