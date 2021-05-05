Itanagar, May 5 (PTI) Expressing concern over the spurt in COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh, Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Wednesday said strengthening of the health infrastructure is the need of the hour.

He also urged people to adopt COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to contain the spread of the virus, an official communiqu said.

Physical-distancing, hand and respiratory hygiene, wearing a mask are some of the precautions to prevent getting or spreading COVID-19.

The COVID-19 caseload of Arunachal Pradesh rose to 19,192 on Wednesday as the state reported its highest ever single-day spike of 234 new cases, a health department official said.

Chairing a review meeting on the pandemic situation in the state with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang, the governor said, COVID- 19 is the biggest challenge to mankind in this century.

During the meeting, Dr Mishra proposed a dedicated officer for coordination, among all stakeholders, for the supply of vaccines, oxygen provisions, and other medical requirements.

He said that deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, and district medical officers must be kept in the loop daily about all decisions and action plans to counter the pandemic.

The governor also stressed taking strict measures to curb the spread of rumours regarding the spread of COVID-19 and the availability of vaccines.

The governor requested the GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, Lt General Anil Chauhan, to provide medical assistance, including oxygen to the state, in case of a medical emergency.

Speaking on the occasion, Khandu informed that eight oxygen plants have been installed and 11 more are in the pipeline to meet the possible oxygen requirement of the state.

