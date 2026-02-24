New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil in New Delhi for a courtesy meeting, where they held detailed discussions on the preparations for the Mahakumbh to be held in Haridwar in 2027 and projects related to the Namami Gange programme.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Dhami requested early approval of projects worth Rs 408.82 crore under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) to ensure that the Haridwar Kumbh 2027 is organised successfully, in a well-managed manner, and in an environmentally sustainable way.

CM Dhami said that the mega event, scheduled from January to April 2027, is expected to witness the arrival of millions of devotees from across India and abroad, making the cleanliness, purity, and uninterrupted flow of the Ganga the top priority.

He also sought approval of proposals worth Rs 253 crore for flood protection works, the release of additional funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and the expansion of the Iqbalpur canal system, as well as the Kankhal and Jagjitpur canals.

The Chief Minister stated that these measures would make 665 cusecs of water available for irrigating previously unirrigated land, benefiting the Bhagwanpur and Laksar areas of Haridwar district. The project is expected to provide irrigation facilities to around 13,000 hectares of land and also help address drinking water issues in the region.

The Chief Minister added that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the support of the Central Government, Haridwar Kumbh 2027 will be given a grand, divine, and historic form, while further strengthening the goal of Ganga conservation.

Meanwhile, CM Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre for releasing Rs 500 crore for preparations of Kumbh Mela 2027 in Haridwar, stating that the funds will boost infrastructure, sanitation, security and pilgrim facilities to ensure a grand and well-managed event, the release said. (ANI)

